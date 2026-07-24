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Police hunt suspect over ‘unprovoked antisemtic attack’ on father and toddler in London park

The man is alleged to have assaulted the young father and his three-year-old son, before speeding off on an e-bike

July 24, 2026 15:32
Markfield.jpg
Markfield Park in North London (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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The Met Police is appealing for help identifying a man responsible for a “shocking” antisemitic attack on a father and son in North London earlier this month.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm on July 4 after a man in his 20s was assaulted alongside his three-year-old son in Markfield Park, the force confirmed.

The suspect is also reported to have threatened the victims as well as the wider Jewish community.

He was described as mixed-race and of medium height and muscular build, with short hair and a tattoo on his left bicep.

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Topics:

West Midlands Police

London

Crime

Antisemitism

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