Police hunt suspect over ‘unprovoked antisemtic attack’ on father and toddler in London park

The Met Police is appealing for help identifying a man responsible for a “shocking” antisemitic attack on a father and son in North London earlier this month.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm on July 4 after a man in his 20s was assaulted alongside his three-year-old son in Markfield Park, the force confirmed.

The suspect is also reported to have threatened the victims as well as the wider Jewish community.

He was described as mixed-race and of medium height and muscular build, with short hair and a tattoo on his left bicep.