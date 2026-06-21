UK legal regulator suspends Karim Khan amid sexual misconduct allegations

The UK’s Bar Standards Board, the barristers’ regulator in England and Wales, has suspended International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse made against him.

The Guardian reported that the suspension took effect on Friday, and is subject to a review by a panel within four weeks.

Consequently, Khan is temporarily barred from practicing in the jurisdiction where he qualified as a lawyer and established his legal career before assuming the ICC role.

The Bar Standards Board acted against the backdrop of Khan’s suspension on June 9 from the ICC pending disciplinary proceedings after a UN-linked investigation heard evidence of alleged sexual assault involving a former colleague. Khan denies all allegations.