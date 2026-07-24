Two arrested after Manchester Jews ‘shot with BB gun’

A GMP spokesperson said: “Threats to our communities will not be tolerated and we're continuing to enhance our security in Jewish communities across Greater Manchester to help keep them safe on our streets.”

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 3864 of July 20.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

"Missed opportunity”

The arrests were confirmed the day after GMP’s chief constable. Sir Stephen Watson, apologised to the Jewish community after it emerged that the Heaton Park Synagogue terrorist’s phone was in the force’s possession prior to the attack on Yom Kippur last year, but was not examined until afterwards.

Jihad al-Shamie rammed his Kia Picanto into the shul’s gates on the holiest day of the year and attempted to enter the building and stab members of the congregation.

Two Jewish men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, were killed in the attack, with one suffering fatal stab wounds and the other inadvertently shot by armed police, who also killed al-Shamie on the scene.

However, multiple mobile devices belonging to al-Shamie, who was on bail in connection with an alleged rape at the time, had been seized by police during prior arrests but were not looked at.

Speaking after an associate of al-Shamie’s, Mohammed Bashir, was jailed for life for plotting a separate attack with him targeting Ministry of Defence premises, Watson said the force regretted the “missed opportunity” to uncover the knifeman-to-be’s “extremist mindest”.

"I am disappointed at the prospect of adding to the distress of all of those affected by the terrible events last October. For this, I am deeply sorry,” he said.

The CST welcomed the apology, saying in a statement: “It will obviously be distressing for the bereaved families, survivors, and the wider Jewish community to now learn that evidence relating to Jihad al-Shamie’s extremist mindset was available to police but not examined prior to the terrible attack.

“We appreciate Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson’s apology and Greater Manchester Police’s candour about this matter.

“None of this detracts from the courage of the officers who responded on the day of the Heaton Park Synagogue attack, or the continuous support that the police have shown to Manchester’s Jewish community since then.

"CST will continue to work closely with GMP, the CPS and our other partners to protect the Jewish community and wider society from the threats of antisemitism, extremism and terrorism.”

What happens next?

The matter is now under investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct, the police watchdog, which said: “As part of our investigation, we will consider whether GMP missed any opportunities to prevent the tragic events that occurred last year.

“Last week, GMP made us aware of information relevant to these inquiries which was recovered from devices seized as part of its investigations into al-Shamie’s alleged offending.

“We will review this evidence as part of our ongoing investigation.

“We have advised one officer that they are under investigation for potential misconduct in relation to their handling of allegations of rape and other sexual offences against al-Shamie.

“This does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow. This decision will be made on conclusion of the investigation.”