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Two arrested after Manchester Jews ‘shot with BB gun’

The arrests come a day after Greater Manchester Police apologised for a ‘missed opportunity’ to further investigate the Heaton Park Synagogue terrorist

July 24, 2026 09:56
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A Greater Manchester Police van in Manchester city centre (Getty Images)

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2 min read
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Two people have been arrested in Manchester after members of the Jewish community in Salford were “shot at with a BB gun,” police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement that three people suffered minor injuries after being fired upon from a passing car.

The alleged attack occurred at around 10pm on Monday night on the Leicester Road, the force added.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and identified two suspects, who were subsequently arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated common assault.

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Topics:

Manchester

Police

Crime

Court and Crime

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