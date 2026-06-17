Travelodge to introduce antisemitism training for staff following ‘Free Palestine’ TV message

Travelodge is set to introduce antisemitism awareness training for staff across its hotels following an incident in which two visibly Jewish guests found the message "Free Palestine" displayed on the TV screens in their rooms.

Earlier this month, the two men were checking into the hotel chain's Manor House branch in north London when they discovered the message. One of the guests also alleged that he was met with hostility from a member of staff at the front desk.

Travelodge's chief executive, Jo Boydell, subsequently described the incident as "antisemitic", confirming that it had been reported to police and that an urgent internal investigation had been launched.

Now, the hotel chain has told the JC that the investigation is nearing completion but has been unable to identify the person responsible for placing the message on the television.