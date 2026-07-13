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Thug who threatened to ‘break jaw’ of Orthodox Jew for ‘killing babies in Palestine’ is jailed

Shafiq Rahman, 48, was sentenced to 16 months in prison

July 13, 2026 12:18
Copy of Screenshot-2026-04-23-110724-1-640x400.jpg
Shafiq Rahman has admitted racially aggravated assault (X/Shomrim)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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A man who threatened to “break the jaw” of an Orthodox Jew after accusing him of “killing babies in Palestine” has been jailed.

Shafiq Rahman, 48, of Lismore Park in Slough, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

On April 20 a Jewish man wearing a kippah was carrying out work at a property on Elliman Avenue.

As Rahman cycled past, he noticed the victim and began shouting antisemitic abuse at him. He then approached the victim, made threats, and attempted to snatch his phone from his hands.

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Topics:

Courts

Antisemitism

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