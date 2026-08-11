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Stalker who sent antisemitic abuse and Holocaust references to judge detained in hospital

Court heard that Richard Kendal suffers from psychosis and harbours ‘deep suspicions of a judicial conspiracy’

August 11, 2026 12:49
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Exterior view of Kingston Crown Court (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

4 min read
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A Jewish stalker who waged vendettas against two of Britain’s leading judges – including sending antisemitic abuse to one of them, who is not Jewish – has been detained in hospital indefinitely.

Richard Kendal, 62, turned up at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in a bid to confront Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, to whom he had sent a stream of emails which included threats of assassination and murder, antisemitic slurs and references to the Holocaust.

Kendal also suggested he would “release the hounds” on Sir Andrew McFarlane, former president of the Family Division at the Royal Courts of Justice. 

Kingston Crown Court heard that Kendal suffers from psychosis and a delusional disorder, and harbours “deep suspicions of a judicial conspiracy” stemming from a bitter divorce battle in 2009.

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Topics:

Courts

Justice

Holocaust

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