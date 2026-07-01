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Man accused of stalking judges over divorce case sent Holocaust slurs to victim, court told

Richard Kendal allegedly sent ‘particularly upsetting’ antisemitic abuse to Chief Magistrate Sir Paul Goldspring, despite him not being Jewish

July 1, 2026 12:08
GettyImages-1310960231.jpg
Exterior view of Kingston Crown Court (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

4 min read

A father who was unhappy with the outcome of his divorce proceedings targeted some of Britain’s top judges in a stalking campaign, a jury has heard.

Following a bitter divorce in 2009, Richard Kendal allegedly stalked and harassed Sir Andrew McFarlane, now the retired president of the Family Division at the Royal Courts of Justice, and the Chief Magistrate of England and Wales Sir Paul Goldspring, to whom he is accused of sending antisemitic messages.

Goldspring’s legal adviser and researcher, Elizabeth Hardy, as well as Kendal’s ex-wife, Ruth Garner, are also alleged victims, Kingston Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Laura Blackband told the court: “Unfortunately, the divorce was far from amicable as Mr Kendal appears to have been unable to move past the end of his marriage.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

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