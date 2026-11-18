Turner said UKLFI could “probably cover the orderly evacuation of our people for another 10 years”, adding that he was not confident about the future beyond that period.

“While we can stem the tide, I am not confident that we can reverse it,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, UKAJLJ chairman Sir Clive Freedman had highlighted the significance of the event’s date, almost exactly three years after Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel. He argued that campaigns against Israel and a surge in antisemitism had begun before Israel launched its military response.

Rinder asked each panellist to identify practical changes that could help address the problem, while balancing the need to protect freedom of speech and peaceful protest.

Hall argued that Britain's existing legislation was largely sufficient to tackle antisemitism, but that authorities lacked the willingness to apply it consistently.

He said counterterrorism legislation was designed in part to protect vulnerable minorities from hostile majorities, but questioned why public debate was careful to distinguish Islamist extremism from Muslims generally while failing to make the same distinction between Israel and Jewish people.

Samuel, meanwhile, focused on what she described as the political forces driving antisemitism in Britain, arguing that the far-left had become a more significant influence than the far-right.

She said Marxist hostility towards Jews, historically portrayed as capitalists and exploiters, had increasingly combined with Islamist antisemitism.

“What used to be a drawing room problem is now a street problem,” she said.

Samuel cited figures showing that, since October 7, 2023, 105 of the 137 Saturdays in the period had seen pro-Palestinian marches.

She also pointed to approximately 2,500 static demonstrations and more than £60 million in policing costs in London.

She questioned whether existing rules governing demonstrations were being properly enforced, including the requirement under the Public Order Act 1986 for organisers to provide six days' notice of marches.

However, she warned against rushing to introduce new legislation or pursuing aggressive legal action, arguing that this could provoke a backlash. Instead, she called for greater neutrality from public institutions, including schools, hospitals and police forces.

Similarly, Ellis described the current situation as a failure of law enforcement rather than a shortage of legislation.

He said that, after 33 years working as a barrister and law officer, he had reached a troubling conclusion: “The law is failing.”

He cited several cases which he said demonstrated the failure to use existing powers, including an incident in Stamford Hill in which five people, one of them a child, were attacked but no racially aggravated charge was brought.

He also referred to Nazi salutes outside the JW3 Jewish community centre, which he said resulted in prosecution only after the threat of judicial review.

Police chiefs who repeatedly request additional powers should, he argued, first make proper use of those already available.

“Far worse than a lack of courage is appeasement,” he said, to applause.

Ellis called for the home secretary to be given greater authority to prohibit demonstrations and suggested that financial penalties and civil proceedings could provide more effective deterrents against offenders.

Turner said UKLFI was receiving around 20 times as many requests for intervention as before October 7, with demand reaching 40 times previous levels at its peak. The organisation now receives approximately 100 new cases each month.

The discussion also examined why existing legislation was not being consistently enforced. Hall pointed to a lack of political support for police commanders, while Samuel questioned the willingness of some senior officers to act. Ellis argued that operational independence should not remove accountability for enforcement decisions.

Closing the evening, Lord Pannick KC offered a more hopeful message, reminding the audience that British Jews had many friends and occupied an important and integrated position in national life.

He warned against allowing antisemitism to define Jewish identity, saying that while vigilance was necessary, “despondency is a dangerous thing”.

The UKAJLJ will hold its next event on March 10, 2027, featuring Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon), who will discuss the challenges artificial intelligence presents to the legal system.