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Revealed: truth behind Green council’s October 7 deadline

How London Borough of Hackney gave date for consultation on ending its twinning arrangement with Israeli city of Haifa

October 21, 2026 11:57
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Green leader Zack Polansk congratulates Zoë Garbett as she is elected as Mayor for Hackney in May (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read
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The Green council in Hackney set an “offensive” October 7 deadline for a consultation on ending its twinning with Haifa despite officials proposing a later date, the JC can reveal.

The Mayor of Hackney, Zoe Garbett, was forced to write an apology to her opposite number in the Israeli city after giving him until the anniversary of the massacre of 1,200 Israelis for a response.

But the revelation unearthed by Conservative councillor Elliot Keck under Freedom of Information (FoI) laws suggests the hugely embarrassing episode could have been avoided.

The advice that was ignored included the suggestion to wait until the end of October to take account of Jewish holidays.

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Topics:

Green Party

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