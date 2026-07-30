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Rat post was ‘self-harming’ and 'gave people a chance to have a pop at me', says Gary Lineker

The former footballer also said Palestine Action should ‘absolutely’ be de-proscribed during an appearance on the Palestine Deep Dive podcast

July 30, 2026 16:47
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Gary Lineker appears on Palestine Deep Dive (Credit: Palestine Deep Dive/YouTube)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Gary Lineker has said he was “annoyed” at himself for sharing a post about Zionism that included an image of a rat last year because it gave people the "chance to have a pop” at him.

The former footballer and Match of the Day presenter had reposted a social media post titled “Zionism explained in less than 2 mins” in May 2025, alongside an image of the rodent.

At the time, Jewish staff at the BBC were reportedly “disgusted” by his repost, for which he subsequently apologised. “I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in,” he said.

The Board of Deputies rejected the apology as “empty and belated,” and said Lineker’s “use of social media has been unacceptable for too long”.

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Topics:

Gary Lineker

BBC

Palestine Action

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