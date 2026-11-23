She later claimed the princess, who died in a car crash in 1997, spoke to her from beyond the grave.

And in her book, Diana: The Last Word, she caused controversy when she alleged the princess had a passionate affair with John F Kennedy Jr, son of the late US president.

Kennedy Jr died in a light aircraft crash in 1999.

Ms Simmons’ spokesman told the PA: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Simone Simmons, who died on Sunday, 5 November 2026, aged 71, following a long period of illness.

“Best known for her close friendship with Diana, Princess of Wales, Simone became a trusted confidante of the princess, offering support and spiritual guidance during some of the most challenging years of Diana’s life.

“Simone’s extraordinary friendship with Diana, Princess of Wales, was a treasured part of her life.

“She will be remembered for her deep faith, warmth and generosity of spirit, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

The daughter of an east London clothing manufacturer, Simmons, who was born in October 1955, attended Hendon County School in north London before pursuing a career in nursing and becoming a firm advocate of holistic medicine.

She met the princess in 1993 while working as a spiritual healer at the Hale Clinic in London, where Diana was a regular who began attending Simmons’ energy healing sessions.

The spokesman said: “A deep and lasting bond soon developed between them, with Simone often spending time at Kensington Palace with Diana and her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.”

Simmons gave evidence at the inquest into Diana’s death in 2008 and revealed how the pair would sometimes spend up to 10 hours on the phone together.

She taught Diana the complementary practice of correcting imbalances in a person’s electromagnetic field, and also cleansed her Kensington Palace apartments of “bad energy”.

And she told the inquest the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wrote “derogatory” and “cruel” letters to his daughter-in-law Diana, which the duke vehemently denied.

Simmons, who volunteered at a cancer unit, shared Diana’s commitment to campaigning against landmines, and went on to visit Bosnia with a friend from the Red Cross, just like the princess did the month before she died.

She said Diana’s interest in landmines stemmed from her after she briefed the princess on the problem in 1996.

The pair fell out a number of times during their friendship and were not speaking when the princess died in a Paris car crash in 1997, but Simmons said she believed they would have reconciled in time.

After Diana’s death, Simmons said she burned all the sensitive material the princess had given her.

She wrote two books Diana: The Secret Years in 1999, and Diana: The Last Word in 2005, which also claimed Diana tried cocaine but was worried it would kill her.

Simmons told the 2006 Operation Paget police inquiry into Diana’s death that the princess had written a note to her after her brakes failed in 1995, saying: “‘Dear Simone, as you know, the brakes of my car have been tampered with.

“If something does happen to me, it will be MI5 or MI6 who will have done it. Lots of love, Diana.”

When the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle in 2018, Simmons claimed to a US broadcaster that Diana spoke to her from beyond the grave, saying she “is not too happy about it because she thinks it will end in disaster”.

Simmons also said in more recent interviews that Diana never wanted to divorce Charles, and that she always loved him.

The spiritual healer was described by those who knew her as a “woman of warmth, compassion and strength of character” and a passionate campaigner against antisemitism, who held her Jewish faith and spiritual beliefs close throughout her life.

A devoted cat lover, she had two cats – Star and Gus – with her ginger cat Gus re-homed with her through a rescue charity.

Her spokesman said: “Simone had a special understanding of her feline companions and often spoke of their individual personalities and ways of communicating.”