Police investigating after Glasgow logistics firm’s office vandalised over ‘Israel links’

Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating after pro-Palestine activists vandalised the premises of a logistics firm in Glasgow, which is alleged to have links to Israel.

The group targeted DB Schenker, part of DSV, which they claim provides “logistics transport services” to Israeli defence technology company Elbit Systems.

Activists say they bypassed security in the early hours of Tuesday and covered the building’s foyer and offices with paint and messages saying “Drop Elbit” on the walls.

Pictures from the scene also showed broken windows at the building, which is in the Hillington area.