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Fifty peers urge government to ban anti-Israel rapper Macklemore from entering UK

Letter to Home Secretary comes ahead of Wembley concert by rapper, who is donating tour profits to pro-Palestine groups, including one that justified October 7 hostage-taking

October 28, 2026 14:45
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Anti-Israel rapper Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty (Images: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Fifty peers have signed a letter urging Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to ban rapper Macklemore from entering the UK ahead of his Free Palestine concert in London.

The anti-Israel artist, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, is due to perform at the Wembley Arena on Friday – the third stop on his sold-out tour.

Profits from the tour are to be donated to Palestinian causes and charities – one of which is the Palestine Youth Movement (PYM), whose UK spokesperson called the taking of hostages on October 7 “legitimate” and “effective”.

The letter to Mahmood was penned by Lord Walney, the government’s former adviser on political violence and a JC contributor, and focused on the money being raised.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine

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