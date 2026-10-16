Macklemore’s Free Palestine tour raising money for group which justified October 7 hostage-taking

PYM wrote on social media: “We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Macklemore on the Free Palestine Tour, alongside the many crucial organisations supporting our people back home."

Macklemore announced the series of concerts last month when he was ejected from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour amid controversy over his pro-Palestine stance and venues threatened to pull out.

An advert for the upcoming Free Palestine tour which shows the Palestine Youth Movement as a beneficiary (Image: Macklemore) [Missing Credit]

A spokesperson from the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) told the JC: “When the PYM describes the 7 October massacre as a ‘prison break’, it risks legitimising violence against Jews. At a time of grave violence and threats against Jewish communities, Live Nation must show how it will protect Jewish audiences and staff from antisemitic incitement and harassment.

“PYM’s inclusion as a beneficiary of Macklemore’s concert raises serious questions about Live Nation’s vetting of the organisations it helps fund. We need a clear account of the checks undertaken, who will ultimately receive the proceeds and what safeguards will prevent the money being used to fund conduct that threatens the safety of Jews in this country.”

Advertising the Wembley concert on X, Macklemore wrote: “What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage. When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention. So we're going on tour. All proceeds will benefit organisations supporting the Palestinian people and movement.

Macklemore and Live Nation have both been contacted for comment.