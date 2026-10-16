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Macklemore’s Free Palestine tour raising money for group which justified October 7 hostage-taking

The Palestine Youth Movement is listed as a beneficiary, whose UK spokesperson described the horrific kidnapping as ‘effective’

October 16, 2026 14:23
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Macklemore was kicked off Ed Sheeran's Loop tour after expressing his pro-Palestine beliefs on stage (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Rapper Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, will be raising money in his upcoming Free Palestine tour for a group whose UK spokesperson justified October 7.

The London leg of the tour, managed by events company Live Nation, is set to be held at the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena on October 30.

The tour raising money for several pro-Palestine organisations – one of which is the Palestine Youth Movement (PYM).

Jeanine Hourani, a spokesperson for PYM’s British branch, previously described the taking of hostages by Hamas on October 7 as “legitimate” and “effective”.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine

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