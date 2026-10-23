Palestine Action ban ‘makes a mockery’ of counter-terror laws, says Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti

Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti has claimed that the ban on Palestine Action “makes a mockery” of counter-terror laws and should be reversed.

The Labour government proscribed Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act following a decisive vote by MPs last July, making membership of or the invitation of support for the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

But the former director of Liberty criticised the ban in an LBC interview with Andrew Marr on Thursday, calling it “counterproductive” and “disproportionate”.

Referring to the hundreds arrested at pro-Palestine Action demonstrations in recent months, Chakrabarti said: “All of these older people, wholly peaceful people who have flocked to this ‘I am Spartacus moment’, that does make a bit [of a] mockery of the law and people lose trust in the law and it’s very dangerous when that happens.”