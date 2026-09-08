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Ofcom throws out Corbyn complaint over TV remark that antisemitic ‘rot’ started during his leadership of Labour

Ofcom ruled that the programmes complained about ‘were unlikely to have materially affected existing perceptions of him’

September 8, 2026 11:49
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Jeremy Corbyn on stage during the 'Exposing Power: the Epstein Files, Censorship and the Fight for Truth' panel at the SXSW London 2026 at Protein Studios in London, England (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images for SXSW London)

By

Mark Wood

3 min read
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Ofcom has thrown out two complaints from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over televised remarks he claimed were "baseless and disgraceful antisemitism smears" against him.

The first complaint related to an edition of the Cathy Newman Show broadcast on Sky News on April 29 in which there was a discussion about the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, earlier that day and whether the government was doing enough to protect the Jewish community.

During the debate the presenter asked one of the contributors a question which included the comment “the rot really started under the previous Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, didn't it, in this country?”

The second complaint related to the April 30 edition of Good Morning Britain broadcast by ITV.

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Topics:

Jeremy Corbyn

Labour

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