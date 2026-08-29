NHS doctor Rahmeh Aladwan denies expressing support for Hamas on social media

An NHS doctor has denied posting on social media in support of Hamas.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey on Friday.

She also denied one count of stirring up racial hatred in written material, and a further count of using words that were threatening or abusive.

According to the charge sheet, the social media comments were posted between July and December last year.