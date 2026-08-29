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NHS doctor Rahmeh Aladwan denies expressing support for Hamas on social media

Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey

August 29, 2026 22:44
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Dr Rahmeh Aladwan (Campaign Against Antisemitism)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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An NHS doctor has denied posting on social media in support of Hamas.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 32, pleaded not guilty to four counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation at the Old Bailey on Friday.

She also denied one count of stirring up racial hatred in written material, and a further count of using words that were threatening or abusive.

According to the charge sheet, the social media comments were posted between July and December last year.

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NHS

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