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New museum sheds fresh light on the Jewish ‘secret listeners’ who helped save Britain from Nazis

Trent Park in north London was used by the British to bug Nazis – and Jewish refugees from Germany played a vital role

July 21, 2026 15:22
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An exhibit at Trent Park House of Secrets in Enfield

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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A new museum in north London that opens today sheds fresh light on the role played by Jewish refugees who gathered crucial intelligence for the British and Allied forces during the Second World War.

The “House of Secrets” at Trent Park, a palatial country house in the suburb of Enfield, was one of several secret interrogation centres used by “Secret Listeners”, a group predominantly made up of Jews who had fled Nazi prosecution.

Using their native German the refugees covertly monitored conversations between high-ranking German prisoners of war.

The captured officers lived in luxury at Trent Park but were unaware that the house and grounds were bugged by a complex network of microphones.

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Topics:

Second World War

Jewish refugees

Nazis

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