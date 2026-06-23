Palestine Action barrister’s contempt case sent to new judge

Last month, the Court of Appeal ruled the judge had wrongly sent the case directly to the High Court, rather than making a referral to the attorney general or dealing with the matter at the Crown Court, and sent the issue back to Johnson.

However, in a decision on Monday, Johnson said that Mr Menon did have a case to answer for a potential contempt and that it was in the public interest to begin proceedings.

In a 35-page judgment, he said the question of whether to institute proceedings for contempt of court will be decided by another judge.

He said: “Menon accepts that he knew of the court’s rulings, and his conduct was deliberate in the sense that he intended to say what he said.

“Even if it is necessary to show that the breach of the court’s rulings was deliberate and that Menon intended to create a real risk of impeding the administration of justice, and notwithstanding my starting position that Menon would be unlikely deliberately to disobey a court instruction, there is here a case to answer.”

Johnson also said he would not refer the issue to the attorney general.

He concluded: “I stress that nothing in this judgment decides that Menon has acted in contempt of court.

“That can only be decided if contempt proceedings have been instituted and then only if a judge finds that a contempt has been established to the criminal standard of proof.

“Nor have I decided to institute contempt proceedings.

“I have, instead, decided that the papers should be referred to a presiding judge in order to determine whether contempt proceedings should be instituted.”