Palestine Action barrister’s contempt case sent to new judge

A leading barrister is waiting to discover whether he will face proceedings over an alleged contempt of court during his closing speech in a Palestine Action criminal damage trial, as his case has been sent to a new judge.
Rajiv Menon KC is accused of misleading the jury and ignoring the directions of the trial judge, Mr Justice Johnson, when representing one of the six activists who invaded the UK site of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems at a trial in January.
The incident was sparked by Menon’s closing speech while representing Charlotte Head, a Palestine Action activist who had been involved in criminal damage at the Bristol factory.
Johnson, who oversaw the criminal trial, referred the question of whether Menon had committed any contempt of court to the High Court.
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