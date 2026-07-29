Man who suggested ‘targeting synagogues and Jewish businesses’ with stink bombs bailed after guilty plea

A man who suggested throwing eggs, fruit and stink bombs at synagogues and Jewish businesses could face a jail term, a court heard on Wednesday
Michael Brown, 45, from Brighton, responded to post on the local Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s Facebook page with a suggestion to “target local synagogues and Jewish businesses”.
"It’s about time to target local synagogues and Jewish businesses with overripe fruit and stink bombs,” he wrote.
“Let’s all buy a pack of 6 eggs and pelt the local synagogues. Then we can throw bags of flour. And before you know it we can make Jewish Muffins.
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