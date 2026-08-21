Man denies failing to disclose information on Heaton Park terror attack

A man has denied failing to disclose information in relation to the terror attack on the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 2 last year.

He then began attacking with a knife, while wearing a fake suicide belt, before being shot dead by police outside the synagogue.

Iraqi national Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, 49, of St James Road, Higher Broughton, is charged with failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.