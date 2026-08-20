My stepdad saw the good in everyone but was killed for his religion, says Heaton Park relative

“It is very important [that it is] never diluted, never justified [and] seen for what it was - a hate crime.”

Of her stepfather, Dresner went on: “He was British. He was Jewish. He wanted to get to know everyone. He didn't see people by the clothes they were wearing or their background or religious belief.”

"I remember saying [to detectives that I didn’t even know] if he had any political beliefs.”

Since the attack, it has emerged that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) “missed opportunities” to investigate a potential threat by examining al-Shamie's phones, which were seized upon several previous arrests.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson has apologised, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation, which is ongoing.

Dresner said: “I appreciate the accountability of GMP... Could it have been prevented? Could he have survived? If [the] answer is even a small ‘yes’, then... lessons need to be learnt.”

Dresner is now launching a charity called “Mensch like Melvin”. The charity will go into schools to teach children the importance of being good to others, regardless of colour or creed.

“It's about inspiring other people to be Mensches like Melvin,” Dresner said.

“To inspire this generation and the next generation to be kinder to one another and to treat each other no matter your background, no matter one's background with respect, and just to make the world a better place.”