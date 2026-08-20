My stepdad saw the good in everyone but was killed for his religion, says Heaton Park relative

The stepdaughter of Heaton Park victim Melvin Cravitz, Sherelle Dresner, has mourned him as someone who “saw the good in everyone” and was “killed for his religion”.
Cravitz was fatally stabbed by terrorist Jihad al-Shamie at the Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur last year. Another victim, Adrian Daulby, was killed by a stray police bullet.
Al-Shamie, who was shot dead at the scene by police, pledged allegiance to Islamic State before ramming his Kia Picanto through the shul gates and attempting to gain access to the building with a large knife.[Missing Credit]
In an interview with ITV News, Dresner said of the attack: “This terrorist… hated Jewish people. I don't want what happened to Melvin to ever be forgotten because that was a moment that changed Jewish society and British society.
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