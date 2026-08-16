Man called caretaker a ‘Jewish terrorist’ and stabbed him in back in ‘terrifying attack’

In response, Pena, who was heavily intoxicated, threatened the victim, asked him where he was from, and accused him of being a Jewish terrorist, before running from the address shouting further abuse, the CPS added.

He then returned and stabbed the victim in the back, between the shoulders.

Following his arrest, Pena threatened officers and attempted to bite one of them, the CPS said.

The CPS authorised charges against Pena, and he entered guilty pleas to common assault and possession of a bladed article.

He also admitted unlawfully wounding the victim but denied any intent, claiming he had been suffering a psychiatric episode at the time.

After reviewing psychiatric reports, the prosecution did not accept this plea and took the case to trial to prove intent.

The jury convicted Pena of wounding with intent.

On Friday, at Croydon Crown Court, Pena was given a total sentence of six years and six months in prison, according to the CPS.

Suvi-Marja Matila, for the CPS, said: “Alfonso Pena launched a violent and terrifying attack, having immediately before the attack demonstrated antisemitic hatred towards the victim.

“Such deliberate violence is abhorrent and has no place in our communities, and it is fortunate the victim was not more seriously injured.

“Following an application from prosecutors, the court recognised that the hostility towards the victim’s religion was an aggravating feature, and this has been reflected in the tougher sentence handed down today.

“I hope that the uplift applied sends a clear message that such hatred will not be tolerated, and that those who carry out hate-fuelled attacks will be held to account.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work alongside the police to make sure that is the case.”