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Man called caretaker a ‘Jewish terrorist’ and stabbed him in back in ‘terrifying attack’

The assailant, who also tried to bite a police officer, was jailed for six years

August 16, 2026 11:28
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By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A man who stabbed a caretaker in the back in a “terrifying” antisemitic attack and attempted to bite a police officer has been jailed for six years and six months.

Alfonso Pena, 52, was living in a house of multiple occupation when he attacked the caretaker of the premises on July 31 last year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The victim was called by another resident who claimed Pena had taken her food from their shared kitchen.

After checking CCTV footage, which showed the defendant taking the food and eating it, the victim approached him.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Antisemitism

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