Londonderry triathlon bans Israeli athletes ‘while Palestinians suffer’

The club said its actions did not target anyone due to their ethnicity or national origin, and that organisers held no hostility towards Israeli, but was concerned about the “representation of the State of Israel in international sport and the attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer”.

It also cited issues around athlete safety and event security, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirming it had become “aware of potential protest activity in relation to the event through social media”.

“The safety of every athlete, volunteer, spectator and member of the public has been our overriding priority throughout the organisation of the 2026 Europe Triathlon Cup: City of Derry,” the club’s statement continued.

“We are pleased that the serious concerns raised by NWTC, the local organising committee and others locally were listened to and treated with the gravity they required.”

This was backed by Councillor Shaun Harkin of Derry City and Strabane Council, who said: “We were made aware of earlier concerns over a small number of entrants taking part, and we would like to take this opportunity to highlight the council’s support for the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions campaign and the right to peaceful protest in relation to this issue.”

However, the Israeli Triathlon Association condemned the decision and confirmed it had subsequently lodged a request with World Triathlon to withdraw its athletes from the competitor list, which the global governing body granted.

Lior Cohen, the association’s high-performance director, said: “I must tell you that I was totally in shock and really, really surprised.

“I'm coach for the last 14 years. I've been travelling with my athletes all over the world and this is the very first time that we met this kind of issue.”

The association has since said it is considering legal action over the club’s decision, adding that it had “extremely serious concerns about discriminatory treatment and antisemitism”.

And Michael Black, deputy chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community, called the incident “very disappointing” in a statement to BBC Northern Ireland, but said it “didn’t come as a surprise”.

“Ireland, and I include Derry in this accusation, has the reputation of being one of the most antisemitic countries in Europe,” he went on.

“The Jewish community's sympathy goes out to all the innocent people who have suffered terribly in [the Gaza War] on every side.

“Sport should not be used to divide people, as this has done, and will do nothing to bring peace to the Middle East.