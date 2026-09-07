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Londonderry triathlon bans Israeli athletes ‘while Palestinians suffer’

The Israeli Triathlon Association said it was considering legal action over the exclusion of its competitors

September 7, 2026 17:15
Triathlon.jpg
(Illustrative) A triathlete runs barefoot alongside his bicycle (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A triathlon event has been criticised by the sport’s governing body in Israel for excluding Israeli athletes on the grounds of “Palestinian suffering”.

The North West Triathlon Club, which was organising the race in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, said last week that it had made “strong representations” to Triathlon Ireland and Triathlon Europe against the participation of Israeli athletes.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, athletes representing Israel will not be participating in the City of Derry Triathlon on Saturday,” read a statement issued by the club.

“They will not be lining up at our start line, and they will not be taking part in our race. There will be no Israeli representation competing at this event.”

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Topics:

Northern Ireland

BDS

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