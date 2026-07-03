London theatre to be renamed after late playwright Sir Tom Stoppard

The renaming recognises Sir Tom’s contribution to theatre as well as his longstanding association with the St Martin’s Lane venue where a production of Arcadia is playing until September.

Sir Tom’s children: Ollie, Barny, Will and Ed Stoppard, said: “We are moved and delighted that ATG has chosen to honour our father with this fitting tribute.

“The West End was close to his heart and we feel sure he would be thrilled and humbled in equal measure by this great honour.”

His wife, television producer Sabrina Stoppard, added: “Tom was in his element whenever he had a play on in the West End, so I am thrilled to bits that this theatre will be named after him. It means that his memory will live on, not just through his plays, but also through this building.

“I know he would have felt deeply moved and profoundly honoured by this extraordinary tribute, and I would like to thank ATG and Sonia Friedman for making it happen.”

Born in Czechoslovakia, Sir Tom was forced to flee his home when the country was occupied by the Nazis and found refuge in Britain.

His career as a playwright did not take off until the 1960s with Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, a play about two minor characters from Hamlet.

The play, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before going on to the National Theatre and later Broadway, won several awards including four Tonys in 1968.

Sir Tom went on to write a number of plays including Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Arcadia, and The Coast of Utopia trilogy set in 19th century Russia.

In 2020, he released the semi-autobiographical play, Leopoldstadt, based in Vienna’s Jewish Quarter in the early 20th century with the piece winning him the Olivier for best new play as well as four Tony Awards.

Melanie Smith, chief executive of ATG Entertainment, said: “We are proud to be the custodians of such a historic theatre, and believe today’s announcement recognises the significant impact Sir Tom Stoppard has made to British theatre.

“Sir Tom’s legacy lives on every day, as guests continue to discover and enjoy his work and we believe this is the perfect testament to his contribution to the West End.”

ATG Entertainment said physical changes to the theatre’s signage will take place over the coming months, along with internal branding and digital updates which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.