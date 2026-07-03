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London theatre to be renamed after late playwright Sir Tom Stoppard

West End theatre, The Duke of York, to be renamed in honour of the Czech-born writer who became the most acclaimed British dramatist of his generation

July 3, 2026 10:34
Tom Stoppard.jpg
Sir Tom Stoppard, pictured in 2017, is to have a theatre named after him (Credit: PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

A theatre in London’s West End is to be renamed in honour of the late playwright Sir Tom Stoppard.

The Duke Of York Theatre will be named the Tom Stoppard Theatre in tribute to the acclaimed writer behind Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Jumpers, Arcadia and the film, Shakespeare In Love, who died in November last year.

ATG Entertainment said the renaming would act as a “lasting tribute” to “one of the most influential playwrights in British theatre”.

Over his six-decade career, Sir Tom won a string of Tony and Olivier awards, as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for his, and Marc Norman’s, 1998 screenplay, Shakespeare In Love, which starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Dame Judi Dench, and Joseph Fiennes.

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Topics:

Theatre

Culture

London

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