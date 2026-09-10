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London bookshop that sold Mein Kampf stocks book calling Jews ‘evil’ and promoting Protocols conspiracy

Aafaq Bookstore in Westminster, which is close to a synagogue, is selling a book that portrays Jews as inherently wicked and presents the antisemitic Protocols of the Elders of Zion as fact

September 10, 2026 12:05
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The Afaq Bookstore (Credit: Google Earth)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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The central London bookshop at the centre of controversy last month after selling copies of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf has now also been found to be selling a book that accuses Jews of possessing “evil qualities” and reproduces excerpts from the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the JC can reveal.

Aafaq Bookstore in Westminster has been found to be selling copies of So That We Do Not Forget: Jewish Crimes - Zionist Resentment, an Arabic-language book dedicated to “every martyr whose blood was shed on the land of Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al Aqsa”.

The book’s first chapter describes Jews as a “people who committed great sins and possess evil qualities, thus deserving the wrath of [God]. God Almighty has mentioned their characteristics and actions in the Holy Quran, and how He punished them, yet they did not learn a lesson. Therefore, we must know their history so that we may be wary of them… God’s victory for the believers over the Jews is inevitable.”

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The latest discovery comes just weeks after the bookshop, which is close to West Central London Synagogue, was found to be selling Arabic-language copies of Mein Kampf, with Nazi Germany’s dictator depicted performing a Nazi salute on the front cover.

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Topics:

Books

Antisemitism

West London Synagogue

London

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