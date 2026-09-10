London bookshop that sold Mein Kampf stocks book calling Jews ‘evil’ and promoting Protocols conspiracy

The store subsequently removed the book from its shelves, saying its presence “should not be interpreted as an endorsement of its content or ideology”. It added that the bookshop rejects “Nazi ideology, antisemitism, racism and all forms of hatred”.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said the latest find merits an investigation by police and Westminster Council.

The book describes “Jewish Zionism” as the “embodiment of the worst characteristics and morals of the Jews, reflected in policies and protocols that demonstrate the evil and deviation that Jews believe toward [non-Jews], with audacity and extreme arrogance, using control of money and economic, and military power.”

It continues: “Today, we are in urgent need of studying the history of the Jews and Zionism, and the history of what happened in Palestine, and what confrontations we have experienced with the Zionist entity in Palestine, in order to rebuild awareness among the nation regarding hidden conspiracies and ongoing measures aimed at implementing the project of establishing a Jewish Zionist state from the Nile to the Euphrates.”

The reference to the Nile and the Euphrates reflects a conspiracy theory that the Zionist movement seeks to establish a single state stretching from Egypt’s Nile to the Euphrates, which runs through Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

The book calls for increased vigilance “across the generations” in confronting Zionism.

The book 'So That We Do Not Forget: Jewish Crimes - Zionist Resentment' [Missing Credit]

It says “Zionist hatreds” is directed “on the colonisation of Palestine, [through] the theft of the land from its owners, the killing, displacement, and extermination of its people to replace it with an expansionist, borderless Jewish Zionist state”.

The book also presents the notorious antisemitic forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion as fact. Produced in the Russian Empire in the early 20th century, the fabricated text was created to propagate the false claim that Jews were conspiring to achieve world domination by controlling governments, economies and society.

Many pages of the book are devoted to excerpts from the fabricated text. The author concludes: “For years now, whenever I read these Protocols, I have been amazed and wondered: Is this really not the truth? The more I delve into their details, the more I become convinced that they contain much of what is happening around us.”

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A CST spokesperson said: “It is appalling that this London bookshop is once again selling books steeped in antisemitic hatred, not long after being found selling its own published copies of Mein Kampf. The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a well-known anti-Jewish hoax used for generations to spread hatred of Jewish people. This apparent pattern raises serious questions, and we would expect the police and Westminster Council to investigate.”

Responding to the JC, Aafaq Bookstore said: “[We are] a bilingual bookshop, with approximately half of our collection in English and the other half in Arabic. Our shelves include authors from a wide range of backgrounds, including many Jewish authors, and books presenting very different, and often opposing, political, religious and intellectual perspectives.

“Some of the books we stock express views with which we ourselves may disagree. Our personal beliefs are not the basis on which books are selected. As a bookseller, our selection is primarily shaped by the market, reader interest and demand.

“Aafaq Bookstore is still a new business in London, and we are continuing to learn about the local market, our customers and their reading interests. Our range will naturally continue to develop as we gain a better understanding of those interests.

“The presence of a book on our shelves does not constitute endorsement of every statement, argument or opinion expressed by its author. This principle applies equally to all books and all viewpoints represented in our stores.

“Aafaq unequivocally rejects antisemitism, racism, religious hatred and incitement to violence.

“We are concerned that individual titles from a much broader and diverse collection are increasingly being singled out and presented in isolation as though they represent the views of Aafaq Bookstore. We do not believe this is a fair or accurate reflection of who we are as a bookseller. Our collection should be considered as a whole, rather than the bookstore being defined by selectively highlighting individual titles.”