London bookshop ‘minutes from West London Syngaogue’ selling Arabic copies of Mein Kampf

Arabic-language copies of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf were sold in a central London bookshop, it has been revealed.

The books, which feature pictures of Hitler performing a Nazi salute on the front cover, were exhibited on a main central display table within the bookstore, according to Conservative Councillor Elliot Keck of Westminster Council.

“As councillor for Hyde Park, I'm always interested in checking out new businesses in my patch,” he wrote on X.

“Imagine my disgust upon going into this new Arabic bookstore on the Edgware Road last night, only to find them selling multiple copies of Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler, apparently published themselves.