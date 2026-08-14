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London bookshop ‘minutes from West London Syngaogue’ selling Arabic copies of Mein Kampf

Local councillor Elliot Keck said he was ‘disgusted’ upon discovering the books on sale

August 14, 2026 16:30
MeinKampf.jpeg
Arabic-language copies of Mein Kampf on sale at Aafaq Bookstore in central London (X/Elliot Keck)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Arabic-language copies of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf were sold in a central London bookshop, it has been revealed.

The books, which feature pictures of Hitler performing a Nazi salute on the front cover, were exhibited on a main central display table within the bookstore, according to Conservative Councillor Elliot Keck of Westminster Council.

“As councillor for Hyde Park, I'm always interested in checking out new businesses in my patch,” he wrote on X.

“Imagine my disgust upon going into this new Arabic bookstore on the Edgware Road last night, only to find them selling multiple copies of Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler, apparently published themselves.

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Topics:

Books

Hitler

West London Synagogue

London

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