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Labour group praises ‘wonderful’ visit to Arabic bookshop that sold Mein Kampf

Post by local party thanked store owner for ‘beautiful layout’ and ‘discussed concerns about a publication’, without mentioning Hitler

August 17, 2026 12:34
MeinKampf.jpeg
Arabic-language copies of Mein Kampf on sale at Aafaq Bookstore in central London (X/Elliot Keck)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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A Labour group has praised a “wonderful” visit to a “beautiful” new Arabic bookshop that sold copies of Mein Kampf, adding it had discussed “concerns” about a “publication on the shelves” – without mentioning Adolf Hitler or the title. 

The Aafaq Bookstore on Edgware Road removed copies of the Nazi manifesto amid a backlash after copies were photographed for sale in the shop last week by Westminster Conservative Councillor Elliot Keck.

The Arabic translation of the 1925 text, which is listed in the “memoirs and autobiography” page on the publishing arm of Aafaq bookshop website, was published in Kuwait in 2021 and features a photograph of Hitler saluting on its cover.

The book, which is out of stock on the Aafaq website, is described on the site as “the bible of National Socialism – Nazism – in Germany, the Third Reich – the official Nazi name for the regime”.

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Topics:

Hitler

Books

Nazi

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