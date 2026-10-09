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Jews nine times likelier to face hate crimes than Muslims, according to Home Office data

Crimes against Jews outside London were the second highest on record

October 9, 2026 12:15
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Armed police officers near Heaton Park after the terror attack in October last year, which led to a spike in antisemitic incidents that year (photo: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Jews in England and Wales are nine times likelier to be victims of hate crime than Muslims, according to a Telegraph analysis of newly released Home Office figures.

Jews suffered hate crimes at a rate of 116.5 per 10,000 people in the 12 months up to March this year, compared with 13.3 per 10,000 for Muslims.

Recorded hate crime rose by 7 per cent overall, with 146,825 crimes logged. Religious hate crime was up by 13 per cent to 11,419 offences and race hate crimes up by 9 per cent to 107,926 offences.

Religious hate crimes targeting Muslims increased by 15 per cent from 4,479 to 5,132, while crimes against Jews were up by 10 per cent year on year from 2,874 to 3,162.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Hate crime

Islamophobia

Police

Home Office

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