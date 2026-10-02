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Jews face threat not shared by any other community, says police chief on anniversary of Heaton Park attack

Sir Stephen Watson vowed to ‘exercise every sinew’ to protect the community

October 2, 2026 10:31
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Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Secretary of State for the Home Department Shabana Mahmood and Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson visit Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 2, 2025 (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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The Jewish community faces a threat not shared by anybody else, the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police said as he marked the first anniversary of the terror attack on a synagogue.

Sir Stephen Watson promised officers would “exercise every sinew” in defence of the community, who he said found themselves fearful that they faced harm “for no better reason than their merely being Jewish”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released a video message from the chief constable on Friday, exactly a year after Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds and fellow worshipper Adrian Daulby, 53, was killed by a bullet fired by armed police as he blocked the synagogue doors when Al-Shamie tried to get in.

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Topics:

Heaton Park Synagogue

Manchester

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