Jews face threat not shared by any other community, says police chief on anniversary of Heaton Park attack

Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police during the attack which took place on Yom Kippur.

In the message, Sir Stephen said the force would commemorate “with great respect” the lives of Cravitz and Daulby.

He added: “We also reflect upon the enduring harms that are still borne, predominantly by our Jewish community, who, in seeking to go about their everyday lives in our country, find themselves in a place of being fearful, that others would seek to do them harm for no better reason than their merely being Jewish.

“That is why so much has happened since that dreadful day. It is why so much continues, and it is why GMP continues to do all that it is currently doing to safeguard our communities.

“We are passionate in GMP in safeguarding the life of all who live within our city region.

“But particularly, in this circumstance, our Jewish community, who continue to face a threat that is not shared by anybody else in our community.

“Our people continue to exercise every sinew in their defence.

“We continue and are committed to their defence and will remain so for as long as it takes to ensure that those who would seek to do harm to innocents are brought to justice and prevented in their endeavours.”

Earlier this week, the family of Cravitz called for people to mark the first anniversary with acts of kindness.

His family said they and his friends always described Cravitz as a “mensch”.

Cravitz’s stepdaughter Sherelle Dresner wants October 2 to become National Mensch Day and is setting up a charity, Mensch Like Melvin, to create a lasting legacy.

She said: “Being a mensch transcends religion, background, and identity. It just means being a good person.

“It can be checking on a neighbour, holding a door for someone struggling, volunteering your time for someone – something that is right, kind, and decent.

“Anyone can be a mensch. On October 2, in memory of Adrian and Melvin, please be one.”