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‘Jewish people are sneaky’ -Damning maternity report reveals what family say NHS staffer told them

Lady Amos review finds evidence of ‘explicit antisemitism’

June 30, 2026 18:16
GettyImages-73780135.jpg
A young boy is weighed after being born in an NHS maternity unit, in Manchester, England. (Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read

A major review into NHS maternity and neonatal services has found evidence of “explicit antisemitic attitudes” among a small number of NHS staff, with Jewish families saying they have hidden their identity in the hope of receiving better care.

Published on Tuesday, the independent maternity review by Baroness Amos found that Jewish women and families, along with other minority groups, have experienced discrimination in the NHS. 

Among the cases of antisemitism within maternity and neonatal services highlighted in the report, is an account from a Jewish family who alleged a member of staff told them that “Jewish people are sneaky”.

Jewish doctors and birth workers said the findings underscored the need for action to tackle antisemitism across the NHS.

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Topics:

NHS

antisemitism in the NHS

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