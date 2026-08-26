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Jewish man jailed for making mosque death threats after Heaton Park terror attack

Gabriel Levy told a mosque staff member ‘I am going to kill you Muslim,’ according to the CPS

August 26, 2026 14:03
GabrielLevy.jpg
Undated handout photo of Gabriel Levy (CPS/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A Jewish man who made threats to kill Muslims at two mosques in the wake of the Heaton Park terror attack has been jailed for more than two years.

Gabriel Levy, 21, made an anonymous phone call to the Al-Sunnah Mosque, in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, on the afternoon of October 4 2025, telling the person who answered that he was “going to come to your mosque and kill you,” the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday.

Al-Sunnah was the mosque frequented by Jihad al-Shamie, who launched the deadly knife attack on Heaton Park shul last Yom Kippur, which left two Jewish men dead.

A CPS spokesman said Levy was arrested and told police officers he made the threats in response to the attack, which occurred two days beforehand.

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Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

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