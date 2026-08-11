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Jewish-American media mogul snaps up ten London West End theatres as part of estimated £4.5bn deal

Ari Emanuel is the brother of Rahm, Obama’s former chief of staff, and from a proud Jewish family

August 11, 2026 16:23
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US fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and US talent agent Ari Emanuel in Venice on June 27, 2025 (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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American media tycoon Ari Emanuel’s events firm Mari has struck a deal to buy West End theatre owner ATG.

Mari, which runs Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, said it has entered into a “definitive agreement” to buy ATG Entertainment from private equity firm Providence.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, but the Financial Times previously reported that the move could value ATG at about £4.5 billion.

Emanuel, a major figure in Hollywood, was raised in Illinois in a proud Jewish family and is the youngest of three well-known brothers.

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Topics:

Media

Theatre

West End

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