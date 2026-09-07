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Israeli conductors come first and second in top international competition – in Birmingham

The city that delivered the infamous ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans hosted a stunning triumph for two Israelis this weekend

September 7, 2026 10:30
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Conductor Michal Oren, 29, is handed her award

By

Stephen Pollard

1 min read
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Israeli conductors finished first and second out of four finalists in the sixth Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition on Sunday, one of the most prestigious in the world.

The competition is held every four years in different countries. This year the venue was Symphony Hall Birmingham.

Over the four days of the competition, 18 conductors were whittled down to four, who then each conducted an hour-long programme on Sunday with the renowned City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO).

The winner was 29-year-old Israeli Michal Oren, who beat fellow Israeli Mikhail Mering.

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Topics:

Classical Music

Birmingham

Music

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