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Inquest into World Central Kitchen strike that killed British aid workers likely to examine IDF’s role

Israel’s military admitted errors leading to the strike and dismissed several officers, but declined to open a criminal investigation

September 22, 2026 15:21
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Images of the British WCK workers who died in an Israeli strike on their convoy in April 2024 (Photo: WCK website)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

5 min read
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The scope of the inquest into the deaths of three British aid workers killed by a drone strike in Gaza is set to be expanded to include the IDF and the commander who allegedly ordered the attack.

James Kirby, 47, from Bristol, John Chapman, 57, from Poole, Dorset, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33, from Falmouth, Cornwall, died in the incident.

They were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers fatally injured when a three-car convoy was hit on April 1, 2024.

The three men, who had all previously served in the British Armed Forces, worked for Dorset-based security firm Solace Global.

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Topics:

Israel

IDF

Gaza

Gaza war

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