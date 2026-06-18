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Not ‘entirely unacceptable’ to call Hamas freedom fighters, NHS doctor tells tribunal

Dr Nadeem Crowe also suggested that the IDF ‘uses terrorist actions’

June 18, 2026 09:30
Copy of Crowe.png
Dr Nadeem Crowe (Instagram/NadeemCrowe)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

A doctor has told a tribunal hearing his lawsuit against an NHS trust that he does not support Hamas but it would not be “entirely unacceptable” to call them freedom fighters.

Dr Nadeem Crowe, who has Palestinian family and friends, alleges discrimination and harassment by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and its responsible officer, Dr Jane Hawdon, after he was suspended mid-shift for X posts that criticised Israel and expressed support for Palestinians on social media.

The A&E doctor temporarily lost his bank status at the Royal Free Hospital, Camden, in August 2024, leaving him unable to book shifts, after a colleague complained about his online comments, a central London employment tribunal has heard.

Allegations raised to the hospital included that his “absolutely vile” posts were “celebrating Hamas and comparing Israel to the Nazis and are very much antisemitic”.

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Topics:

NHS

Hamas

IDF

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