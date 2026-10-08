Green Party Zionism vote is antisemitic, bishops say

The vote risked “further eroding the trust that has been carefully built between Jewish communities the Church of England and wider society over many years,” they warned.

It formed “part of a wider and troubling pattern in public life”, they said, that included dismissal of the October 7 “pogrom”; the “casual and repeated claim of ‘genocide’”; terror attacks on Jewish communities; and pro-Palestinian demonstrations near synagogues where messages supporting Hamas were displayed.

They also cited the recent vote at the Church of England’s Synod, which recommended that Church members engage with “Kairos II”, a declaration by Palestinian Christians that accuses Israel of genocide and calls on churches not to hold dialogue with Zionists.

The Synod debate had not only caused pain but ignored many years of dialogue, the interfaith advisers said.

“These developments reveal a slippery slope, contributing to a climate which undermines Jewish strength and participation in wider society and increases Jewish vulnerability and marginalisation.

“Jewish trauma is sidelined, and a strong and visible Jewish identity is treated as politically suspect rather than a societal, theological and communal reality that adds to the diversity of our nation,” they said.

“We have seen how legitimate advocacy for Palestinian dignity, legitimacy and self-determination – which we affirm – can be distorted when it is not held alongside an equally robust commitment to Jewish safety, Jewish self-identity and Jewish flourishing in all its diversity.”

They called on political leaders, Church institutions and citizens across England to “join us in resisting the current drift in our national life towards increasing antisemitism”.