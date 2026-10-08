Green Party Zionism vote is antisemitic, bishops say

A group of Church of England interfaith advisers have condemned the Green Party’s “Zionism is racism” vote, saying it forms part of “a wider deeply concerning drift towards an increasingly antisemitic culture in our country”.
They urged Christian Green Party members to stand in solidarity with Jewish Greens and work to change party policy or consider leaving it.
In their statement, they said they agreed with Jewish leaders across the board that the resolution at the party’s conference over the weekend was antisemitic, which constituted “an attack on the Jewish community and risks further stoking anti-Jewish hatred”.
The statement was endorsed by the Bishop of Manchester, David Walker; the Bishop of Birmingham, Dr Michael Volland; and the Bishop of Aston Esther Tamisa Prior; as well as by 11 local diocese interfaith advisers including Canon Guy Wilkinson, former interfaith adviser to Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.
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