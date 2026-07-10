Green Party wants to twin Manchester with Palestinian city

The Greens have said they want to twin Manchester with a Palestinian city in their manifesto for the city’s upcoming mayoral election.

In the document titled ‘Hope for Greater Manchester’, produced ahead of the July 30 poll that was triggered by the resignation of former mayor and now PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham, the party’s candidate Geraldine Coggins claims she wants to focus on “practical action” to help struggling Mancunians and not “flashy announcements”.

However, later on in the manifesto she says: “I will explore opportunities to twin Manchester with a city in Palestine, creating lasting partnerships between our communities and demonstrating our commitment to peace, justice and human dignity.”

Coggins goes on to say she will “call on Westminster to stop arming the genocide in Gaza and call for urgent international efforts to end the illegal occupation of Palestinian land”.