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Green deputy leader defeated as Leeds council declares ‘Zionism is not racism’

Mothin Ali suggested that his party’s contention that Zionism is, in fact, racist was ‘an understatement’

November 12, 2026 15:28
Copy of GettyImages-2297770624.jpg
Co-deputy Leader of the Green Party Mothin Ali speaks during the Green Party Conference at Brighton Centre on October 3, 2026 in Brighton, England. (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Leeds City Council has overwhelmingly voted in favour of a motion declaring that “Zionism is not racism” in a significant blow for Green Party Deputy Leader Mothin Ali.

The motion came as a direct counter to the controversial “Zionism is racism” policy passed at the party’s conference in October.

Ali, who is also a local councillor in Leeds, spoke against the motion, but his opposition bloc was roundly defeated.

Councillors backed the motion by a margin of 81-11, with two abstentions. The voting breakdown has not yet been released, but there are 11 Green councillors on the council.

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Topics:

Zionism

Westminster

Leeds

Mothin Ali

Green Party

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