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Hannah Galley

By

Hannah Galley

Opinion

Zionism is not racism – the fact that we need to bring a motion to say so should alarm us all

As a councillor representing a large Jewish community, I have seen first-hand the fear caused by rising antisemitism. We cannot remain silent as the Green Party legitimises this hostility

November 11, 2026 11:38
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A keffiyeh-clad protester and a shot of a window in the Holborn and St Pancras constituency ahead of the recent by-election (Both mages: Getty)
3 min read
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To state the very obvious, Zionism is not racism in any form. And yet here we are in 2026, having to make that very point.

This evening, I will bring a motion to Westminster City Council affirming this point, which will be seconded by Labour’s David Boothroyd and supported by colleagues across the divide. It is rare to present a joint motion – this is only the second time we have done so since 2018. But in light of the Green Party’s insidious conference a few weeks ago, we felt as councillors we must speak out for our Jewish community.

A friend of mine challenged me whether in bringing our own motion, we were sinking to their level of infantile student union politics. But for too long, a creeping climate of intolerance, intimidation and hatred directed towards Jewish people has been allowed to fester in our capital. If we elected representatives do not speak out about it, then who will? How will the Jewish community know that we stand on their side?

As a councillor I have the privilege of representing Abbey Road ward – a corner of St John’s Wood with a large and vibrant Jewish community. But ever since October 7, a campaign of sustained hatred towards Jewish identity has played out in the streets of the capital, in our universities, and across too many public institutions.

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Topics:

Zionism

Green Party

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