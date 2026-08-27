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Everton supporters’ club condemns local councillor’s comparison of train station queues to Auschwitz

Councillor Richard Kemp said he made the comment because conditions at the station are ‘dangerous’ and that the operator is ‘lucky not to have deaths’ at its site

August 27, 2026 12:03
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A shirt worn by Dwight McNeil of Everton during a Premier League match between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park on October 26, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has penned an open letter, condemning a local councillor for comparing matchday crowd control measures at a local train station to Auschwitz.

The open letter was addressed to Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram and former Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp, a Liberal Democrat.

During a planning meeting on August 25, Kemp likened the “fan pens” at the Sandhills station, which serves Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, to “the greeting area at Auschwitz”.

The remark was condemned by fellow councillors and members of Liverpool’s Jewish community, with Rotheram and Councillor Liam Robinson, the Labour leader of the council, writing to Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to ask that he remove the whip from Kemp and Councillor Pat Moloney, who made a similar comment. 

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Topics:

Liverpool

Football

Auschwitz

Holocaust

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