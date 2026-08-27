Everton supporters’ club condemns local councillor’s comparison of train station queues to Auschwitz

The FAB called Kemp’s comments “deeply inappropriate, insensitive and entirely unhelpful,” saying: “There is no meaningful comparison between football supporters waiting for public transport and the suffering and murder of millions during the Holocaust. Such language does nothing to advance legitimate concerns... and instead distracts from the issue.”

“Supporters, Everton Football Club and Hill Dickinson Stadium should not be used as ammunition in disputes between political parties, elected representatives or public bodies. The focus should be on delivering much-needed improvements for the safety of our supporters. There is no excuse for not immediately resolving the inadequate decision-making and funding of the past.”

However, the FAB also emphasised in their letter that “Everton supporters and our local community are the people and businesses living with the consequences of a transport solution that still requires significant improvement”.

They criticised the conditions of the station, emphasising the risk to vulnerable fans. The letter complained about the conditions in which fans had to wait – noting that supporters are exposed to wind, rain and cold, particularly in December and January.

The FAB urged everyone involved “to lower the political temperature and get back around the table” before calling for the involvement of Everton FC and fan groups in discussions surrounding the station.

The letter concluded: “Stop using Everton and its supporters as a political football and work together to deliver the improvements fans have been asking for.”

Kemp told the JC: “I have been a member of Liverpool City Council for 44 years. During that time no councillor has been to more events with the Jewish community than I have.

“In the planning committee, I was appalled at the complacency of the City Council and Merseytravel in dealing with a dangerous situation at Sandhills station…I raised the Auschwitz metaphor because I really believe that the trains are bringing people into a dangerous station and we have been lucky not to have deaths and injuries at that station and in the wider area.

“I believe that politicians from another party are trying to use my choice of language to excuse themselves from blame for the dangers they have created.

“I am sorry if my anger and language have upset people. It was not my intention. I will continue to stand with the Jewish Community of Liverpool as I have done for more than four decades when they need friends in the wider community.”

A Lib Dem spokesperson said: “Both Richard and Pat have apologised for their choice of language.

“They understand the offence that has been caused and accept the language they used was insensitive.

“The Nazis’ systematic extermination of millions of Jewish people was the most horrific crime against humanity, and it should always be treated as such.”

And Moloney said: “I apologise completely and unreservedly for my comments at this week’s Planning Committee meeting concerning the Sandhills Rail Station planning application. I deeply regret this and any offence caused to the Jewish community and anyone else.

“I am annoyed and ashamed of myself about what I said. I fully accept how wrong and inappropriate my words were.

“I did not intend to be so deeply offensive. But that is not an excuse, I was wrong to say what I did. I can only ask that my sincere apology is accepted.”