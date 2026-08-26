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Liverpool mayor calls for suspension of Lib Dem councillors who compared local train station to Auschwitz

Councillors Richard Kemp and Pat Moloney have since stood by their comments, though the latter apologised for causing ‘offence’

August 26, 2026 16:47
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Liverpool Town Hall on March 19, 2025 (Getty Images)

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The Labour mayor of Liverpool has called for two Liberal Democrat councillors to be suspended and investigated after they reportedly made comparisons between a plan to manage overcrowding at a local train station to Auschwitz.

Councillor Richard Kemp, the city’s former lord mayor, said that the plan, which introduced “fan pens” designed to limit footfall on Everton matchdays, was “like the greeting area for Auschwitz” during a planning meeting on August 25, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Meanwhile, Councillor Pat Moloney said the proposed expansion of the fan management zone was like “something out of a horrific death camp in Nazi Germany”. 

Kemp, who is reported to have previously had good relations with the local Jewish community and was a vocal critic of Jeremy Corbyn during the Labour antisemitism crisis, subsequently told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he stood by his comments, while Moloney said he apologised if his remarks had caused any offence.

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Topics:

Liverpool

local government

Auschwitz

Transport

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