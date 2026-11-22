It comes after a pro-Palestine arts event accused of calling for the eradication of Israel received nearly £1 million in Scottish taxpayers’ cash.

The five-day series of film screenings, poetry readings and workshops, “From the rivers to the seas”, took place at Glasgow arts venue Tramway between November 11 and November 15.

Creative Scotland, an SNP government quango, funded both the arts event and the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.

Scottish Conservative culture spokesman Murdo Fraser told the Mail: “It’s disgraceful that taxpayers’ money is being funnelled into projects associated with such inflammatory and deeply offensive rhetoric.

“Creative Scotland cannot bankroll organisations promoting this material and then wash its hands of the potentially dangerous consequences.”

Reform UK public sector reform spokesman Max Bannerman said: “This is the SNP’s Scotland, where the approved politics get the cash and the trophies.”

Last summer, BBC Radio Scotland made Cronin its Featured Artist of the Week ahead of the launch of a deluxe version of the hip-hop album.

A Creative Scotland spokesman told the Mail: “The SAY is judged and selected by a broad panel of experts from a variety of backgrounds which changes every year, reflecting Scotland’s cultural landscape and opinion.

“We do not seek to influence decision-making of funded organisations.”

In an interview about his album last year, Cronin said: “As a producer, one of my favourite things is to create a canvas for people to voice whatever they want to talk about.”

The Scottish Government said: “Decisions about funding and awards are for Creative Scotland.”