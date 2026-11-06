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‘Rivers to the Seas’ event handed almost £1 million in Scottish taxpayers’ cash

Outrage over public funding for event that ‘calls for destruction of Jewish state’

November 6, 2026 11:27
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Advert for the event at the Tramway arts centre in Glasgow (Image: Arika)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A pro-Palestine arts event accused of calling for the eradication of Israel has received nearly £1 million in Scottish taxpayers’ cash. 

The five-day series of film screenings, poetry readings and workshops, “From the rivers to the seas”, is set to take place at Glasgow arts venue Tramway between November 11 and November 15.

The title of the event – which aims to bring together different groups working on “anti-colonial resistance” – has prompted outrage, with critics alleging it is a call for the destruction of the Jewish state.

“The SNP’s arts quango might want to wash its hands of this show with its antisemitic title,” Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay told the Mail.

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Topics:

Glasgow

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