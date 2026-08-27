Watch: Claudia Winkelman casts an eye ovr a new batch of Faithfuls in ‘Celebrity Traitors’ season two teaser

At the start of the new series, a few celebrities will be selected as “traitors”, and the rest will be declared “faithful”.

The secret traitors will “murder” one faithful in secret each night (via an envelope telling them they’ve been “killed”), as the faithful try to figure out who’s a traitor so that they can vote to “banish” them at the round table each evening.

During the day, the celebrities will complete challenges to win money to add to a prize pot, which will be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice.

In certain tasks, the celebrities will also be able to win “shields” which protect them from “murder” by the traitors. The faithful win if they banish all the traitors; the traitors win if any of them are left at the end of the game.

Winkleman’s in particular has become an iconic aspect of the show, thanks to her dramatic persona and theatrical outfits.

Is Claudia Winkleman Jewish?

Winkleman is the only daughter from pioneering newspaper editor Eve Pollard’s first marriage to publisher Barry Winkleman, both of whom are Jewish.

Her parents split up when she was just three, and both went on to remarry. Her half-sister, Sophie, is an actress who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.

Winkleman grew up in Hampstead and attended the City of London School for Girls before achieving a degree in art history from Cambridge.

At first, she planned to follow her mother into journalism, but pivoted into television, appearing frequently on the BBC series Holiday.

She would go on to become renowned for her personality and style – her spray tan and dark fringe have become iconic in the world of British television.

Perhaps most famously, she co-hosted Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly for more than a decade, since the retirement of the legendary Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2014, with the pair stepping down last year.

She began hosting The Traitors during the show’s first series in 2022, and its spinoff, The Celebrity Traitors, premiered in October 2025. The first six episodes of series one averaged 14.8 million viewers per episode.

The Celebrity Traitors series two will premiere later in 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.