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Watch: Claudia Winkelman casts an eye ovr a new batch of Faithfuls in ‘Celebrity Traitors’ season two teaser

The BBC has revealed the full cast for the show, including Michael Sheen, Richard E Grant and Maya Jama

August 27, 2026 16:31
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Claudia Winkleman in the trailer for The Celebrity Traitors season two (YouTube/BBC)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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A first-look teaser has been released for series 2 of The Celebrity Traitors, hosted by presenter Claudia Winkleman.

The trailer opens on a church, with an organ playing in the background, before cutting to Winkleman addressing pews full of celebrity contestants.

A black-clad Winkleman calls for “a moment of silence for the celebrities gathered today” before the camera zooms in on A-list competitors Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Rob Beckett, Bella Ramsey, and Richard E Grant.

The full cast, announced in May earlier this year, will see the beloved host joined in the Scottish Highlands by, among others BBC presenter Amol Rajan, actor Bella Ramsey, comedian James Acaster and singer James Blunt, as well as Love Island’s Maya Jama, Sheen, Hart, Professor Hannah Fry, Grant, and Beckett along with his TV partner-in-crime Romesh Ranganathan.

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Topics:

Traitors

Celebrity

BBC

Television

Claudia Winkleman

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