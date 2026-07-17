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Claudia Winkelman quits BBC chat show after just seven episodes

The beloved presenter said she was ‘too nervous to enjoy’ hosting the programme

July 17, 2026 16:31
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Claudia Winkleman presents the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on March 8, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Beloved TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has quit her celebrity chat show after just one series, admitting she was "just too nervous to enjoy it".

The programme aired for seven episodes on BBC1 earlier this year and, despite mixed reviews from critics, achieved healthy viewing figures.

But the Traitors host, who also left the broadcaster’s smash hit Strictly Come Dancing after the last series, revealed she wouldn’t be returning for a second series, despite being offered one.

Winkleman, 54, said: “Sometimes you have to try something to see how it fits, and I realised I was just too nervous to enjoy it.

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Topics:

Claudia Winkleman

TV

BBC

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