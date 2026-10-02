Become a Member
UK

Former CIA chief warns Israel could cut intelligence ties with Britain over settlement sanctions

Ralph Goff suggested that the loss of the intelligence-sharing relationship would harm MI6 more than it would Mossad

October 2, 2026 16:20
Goff.png
Ralph Goff during an interview with US Representative Dan Crenshaw (YouTube/DanCrenshaw)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A former CIA station chief has warned that British sanctions on West Bank settlements could severely damage the intelligence-sharing relationship between the UK and Israel.

Ralph Goff issued a stark warning during an interview with The Times, saying Mossad has “stronger” capabilities than its UK counterpart.

“Israel would cut off intelligence-sharing [if diplomatic ties worsened],” he said.

“I think Britain benefits most but only if we take Iran into consideration, where Israel has stronger capabilities, especially cyber.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Mossad

MI6

Settlements

West Bank

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper