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Cambridge vows to continue investing in IDF-linked firms

The university came under pressure to cut its financial ties to Israel from campus pro-Palestine protestors

August 17, 2026 14:36
Cambridge camp.jpg
A pro-Palestine encampment outside King's College, Cambridge, on May 08, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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The University of Cambridge has said it will continue to invest in firms with links to the IDF and Israeli defence industry despite pressure from campus pro-Palestine activists.

Mark Lewissohn, who chairs the board of trustees that manages the institution’s endowment fund of £4 billion, confirmed in a meeting last month that it would continue, and likely grow, its investment positions linked to the defence trade, according to the Cambridge Reporter.

"As more investment in defence is mandated by governments around the world, the proportion of global market capitalisation represented by defence is likely to further increase,” he said.

Around £85 million of the total fund, amounting to roughly 1.7 per cent, is tied up in defence firms, according to the Times.

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Topics:

University of Cambridge

IDF

finance

Higher Education

Universities

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