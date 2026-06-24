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Sir Michael Ellis

By

Sir Michael Ellis

Opinion

Londoners should be delighted that Palantir is suing Mayor Sadiq Khan

Met Police was planning to use the firm’s artificial intelligence technology to speed up criminal investigations and root out corrupt officers

June 24, 2026 11:35
SadiqKhan-Police-GettyImages-2107847096
London Mayor Sadiq Khan walks with police officers in Earlsfield, London (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
3 min read

The Mayor of London recently vetoed a £50 million contract a tech company called Palantir had agreed with the Metropolitan Police. The Mayor claimed his extraordinary intervention was because of procedural wobbles but his office gave away that it was the company’s “ethics” that he found objectionable.

Palantir is an American AI company with apparent friendly connections with the Trump administration. It also works with Israel and US immigration enforcement. It is therefore occasionally singled out by those on the Left who hate Trump and Israel, even though there are dozens of other companies that fall into those criteria.

But using a political veto against a company when the Met Police have said the result will be a reduction in police officers and therefore presumably an increase in crime in London is an extraordinary decision.

This is especially true when it is clear other police forces and NHS areas around the UK are working happily with Palantir which is clearly at the very cutting edge of AI technology.

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Sadiq Khan

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