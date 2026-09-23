Burnham at UN: ‘Horrific’ October 7 attacks do not ‘justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has told the United Nations that Britain “will not stand by” as suffering in Gaza and the West Bank continues.
Speaking at the global body’s General Assembly in New York, Burnham condemned the October 7 attacks as “utterly horrific”, while saying the UK continued to stand with Israel and Jewish communities facing threats from Iran.
But he drew a distinction between condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and criticising the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza and the West Bank.
“I have condemned it in the strongest possible terms. We continue to condemn Hamas. And we stand with Israel in the face of the ongoing threats – including from Iran, against Israel and Jewish people around the world,” he told the assembly.
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