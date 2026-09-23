Burnham at UN: ‘Horrific’ October 7 attacks do not ‘justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza

“But this does not justify the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza or the West Bank.

“Far too many people have died – including so many children. Far too little aid is getting in. And it has gone on for far too long.

“We will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution – the best hope for peace and stability for both nations – comes under attack.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Burnham focused particular attention on Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, referring to the E1 area, where Israel has advanced plans for thousands of new homes.

Burnham said the proposed development would “drive a wedge through the West Bank and threaten to put a viable Palestinian state beyond reach”.

“It cannot be allowed to happen,” he added.

Burnham said his government had responded with measures targeting Israeli settlements, including banning trade in goods with illegal settlements, designating the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories as unlawful and sanctioning people involved in the construction of illegal settlements.

He said Britain’s position on the conflict had been “comprehensively” reset just eight weeks after he became prime minister, working alongside Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, but insisted that the ultimate goal was for Israelis and Palestinians to live alongside each other in peace and security.

“We want to see the suffering and death finally come to an end,” he said.

“We want to see Israeli and Palestinian people living side by side in peace and security. And we will do all we can to keep that possibility alive.”